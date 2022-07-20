Emergency services attend car crash this afternoon

EMERGENCY services attended to a car crash in Hamilton this afternoon.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said the CFA were called to a car accident on the corner of King St and Bree Road in Hamilton at 4.06pm.
Advertisement
"One CFA vehicle attended the scene, along with assistance from State Emergency Service," the spokeswoman said.
"Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria also attended the scene."
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.