Coroner hands down findings on likely 'death by misadventure' at Portland

A Portland man missing since October 27, 2020 most likely drowned, a Coroner has found.
Michael John Sims, 53, was last heard from when he sent his friend John Reisin a text message at 12.27pm on October 25.
Advertisement
He had sent an earlier message at 11.44am, telling Mr Reisin he had just returned from a walk in Portland.
Mr Sims wrote that the strength of the wind "felt like a wind turbine".
In the second text message, he said: "ha ha, dogs blown off leads. I had 10am swim ... bit of wind resistance about".
Mr Sims told his friend Boyd Dohnt on October 25 that he planned to go for a walk to take a photo. He said he would leave his drones behind due to the inclement weather conditions.
At 4.17pm that day Mr Dohnt sent another message to his friend. However, this message was not marked as delivered on Mr Sims' phone.
The next day two Portland residents drove around Norman Wade Scenic Drive, observing local wildlife and taking in the view of the Cape Nelson Lighthouse.
This was a regular trip for them - one that they sometimes repeated three times a day. The two noticed a silver sedan was parked at the area locally known as 'Flat Rock'.
When they returned to the same spot that afternoon, they noticed the vehicle was still parked in the same spot.
The next day the couple contacted police when they noticed the car had not moved.
Police attended the location, noting the vehicle was locked and nothing seemed amiss. The officers conducted a foot search but found nothing and later attended Mr Sims' residence.
They found the back door unlocked, but Mr Sims was not home. At 4.44pm police returned to the Flat Rock car park and searched about one kilometre of the Great South West Walk. An air search using searchlights and infrared radar was conducted and police divers conducted a search the next morning.
Corooner Simon McGregor found Mr Sims likely "died by misadventure during inclement weather". "The absence of Michael's body is consistent with the hypothesis that he fell or was swept into the ocean where the large waves and strong currents and tides likely carried away his body, all of which was assisted by the significant delay in noticing his absence," he wrote in his findings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.