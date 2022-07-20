The Standard

Coroner hands down findings on likely 'death by misadventure' at Portland

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:00am
SUSPECTED DROWNING: The Coroner ruled Michael Sims likely drowned in October 2020.

A Portland man missing since October 27, 2020 most likely drowned, a Coroner has found.

