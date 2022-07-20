Rising Cobden midfielder Ryleigh McVilly knew something was wrong with his ankle immediately after an incident during Saturday's clash between the Bombers and Port Fairy.
The 20-year-old suffered a clean fibula break and a dislocated left ankle in a freak on-field accident that will see him sidelined for an extended period.
"I was just going for the ball at a contest and a Port Fairy player going for the ball as well put his foot straight on the top of my ankle and just snapped it," McVilly said.
"I felt something wasn't right and then when I looked at it as I laid on the ground my foot was sticking out sideways, so I knew it was either broken or dislocated.
"It was pretty painful, I can't lie about that."
McVilly was stretchered off and taken to hospital mid-game and on Sunday underwent surgery that involved inserting a plate and some screws.
Back home now, he has been told he can't place weight on his left leg for six to seven weeks.
As an apprentice welder it means he can't work during that time and has to take personal and sick leave.
Fortunately McVilly won't be on his own during his recovery.
"I live at home with my parents so they can cook me food and stuff like that," he laughed.
The Bombers went onto win Saturday's contest by 49 points, with McVilly admitting that he was disappointed to get injured just as his side was "starting to play some good footy".
"It'd be good to play in a few more wins," he said.
"I'll try and get to (watch) all the games anyway."
The injury is a blow to the Bombers' faint finals chances.
Cobden sits in sixth, two wins behind fifth-placed Warrnambool, with five rounds remaining.
On Saturday it takes on ladder-leaders Koroit at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
