Tom Henderson is growing in confidence at the top level as he cements himself as a regular senior performer for Kolora-Noorat.
Playing reserves in 2021, Henderson is currently stringing together his first full season in the seniors since he was called up in round two.
Henderson, 21, said he had always been a "Power man" but hadn't held immediate expectations around a future at the senior level.
"I played ressies last year and was thinking I would again this year but got the call up to seniors," he said. "I wasn't sure what I was expecting but now I've had a run in the seniors, it's been good. I'm settling. Hopefully I can hold my spot."
Growing up in Noorat, Henderson played a handful of seniors games when coming through under 17.5/18s in 2018 and 2019.
Moving to Geelong at the start of the year, Henderson, a builder, travels back with housemate Ben O'Sullivan to suit up for the Power.
He said he enjoyed getting back to the club, with brother Matt playing under 18s and dad Ben often helping with umpiring.
"It's got that home feeling," he said. "It's good to come back and see everyone, relax a bit. It's a real tight group."
I'm learning from blokes like Joel Moloney and Scott Judd and Jason Moloney.- Tom Henderson
Henderson has taken a role onball this season and is learning off several experienced operators.
"I'm learning from blokes like Joel Moloney and Scott Judd and Jason Moloney, they're all teaching me a bit," Henderson said.
Henderson also credits the impact of first-year coach Nick Bourke.
"Nick's been unreal, he's come in and I wasn't too sure how he'd be but he's really shown himself," Henderson said. "I think he's one of the main reasons the group is so tight.
"He's putting himself out there and hooking the young blokes up to the older blokes."
Henderson said the intensity of the game was the biggest difference from his previous seasons as he aims to improve his fitness.
"It moves a lot quicker than under 18s and reserves," he said. "Just getting used to that and how the ball moves, just trying to get your footy head on a little bit more. It's all starting to come together."
Kolora-Noorat are coming off a loss against Merrivale, with Henderson labelling it "one of those days".
"Last Saturday just wasn't our day," he said. "You sort of get those days every little while. Merrivale were pretty good in the midfield."
Henderson said the group was eager to rebound in a home game against Russells Creek on Saturday.
"Everyone's pretty confident we will," he said. "Russells Creek this week, I think we'll come in pretty strong.
"When we're playing our best football, we can be pretty hard to stop."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
