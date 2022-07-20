One of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's most talented exports, Tommy Jackson will play a major part in Tracy Village's push for Twenty20 glory on Thursday night.
The former Victorian contracted batter, Geelong star and North Warrnambool Eels product has been plying his trade up in the Top End this off-season and will feature in the Darwin and District association Twenty20 grand final against Nightcliff at Gardens Oval.
The right-hander has been in strong touch with both the gloves and the bat in the short format, cracking 103 runs at 51.5 across four innings, which included back-to-back knocks of 33 not out and 49 not out.
It is expected the Geelong-based young gun will open the batting in the match which will begin at 5pm.
In the Cricket 365 tournament in Darwin which features a string of Big Bash and state representatives, Jackson has also been playing with City Cyclones and hit a boundary off the final ball recently in a Twenty20 to deliver his side victory.
It is an important period for Jackson, who will be looking to carry plenty of momentum into the Premier Cricket season with the Cats after fully recovering from a knee injury which hampered his 2021-22 campaign.
Jackson has been a consistent run scorer for the Cats since making his first XI debut in 2018-19 as a teenager, scoring five centuries and six half-centuries from 49 matches.
