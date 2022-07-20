The Standard

North Warrnambool export Tommy Jackson set for Darwin District Twenty20 grand final

By Nick Creely
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
GRAND FINAL BOUND: Tommy Jackson will play for Tracy Village in a Twenty20 grand final on Thursday night.

One of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's most talented exports, Tommy Jackson will play a major part in Tracy Village's push for Twenty20 glory on Thursday night.

