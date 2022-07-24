A city animal shelter is "under pressure" after a dip in adoptions caused the number of pets in its care to surge, prompting a plea to re-home one pup left without a family for more than 100 days.
Warrnambool RSPCA animal care supervisor Tracey Scott said the winter lull followed a record-high level of inquiries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"RSPCA's Warrnambool shelter has had a high number of animals in care currently, some of which have been surrendered," she said.
"After receiving a high number of adoption applications during the pandemic, helping us to move animals into their forever homes faster, we have recently seen a decline in the number of people adopting animals, putting the shelter under pressure."
One of those animals is two-year-old Smithfield-cross Sid who's been sitting at the city shelter for 128 days.
But it's felines the shelter has been inundated with.
Of the total 1063 animals in care across all Victorian RSPCA locations, 675 are cats and kittens.
That's a 66 per cent increase from the previous year.
To combat the surge, RSPCA will slash adoption fees to $29 as part of its 'CatPacity' initiative from July 30-31.
While the drive will ease pressure on volume, Ms Scott said it didn't address the need to fill volunteer gaps.
"We rely on volunteers and foster carers to help us care for the animals who come through our doors and we are currently in need of more," Ms Scott said.
"Foster carers provide homes for pets who aren't quite ready for adoption. Fostering is a rewarding volunteer experience that improves the well being of pets by reducing the amount of time they spend in a shelter.
"Alternatively, you may be interested in volunteering with us at the shelter to help us with jobs like cleaning enclosures, walking dogs and giving lots of cuddles to a variety of animals."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
