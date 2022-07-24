The Standard

Warrnambool RSPCA 'under pressure' as drop in rescues prompts adoption drive

JG
By Jessica Greenan
July 24 2022 - 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELP NEEDED: Warrnambool RSPCA animal care supervisor Tracey Scott says the shelter needs more volunteers and foster carers as the number of pets in its care rises.

A city animal shelter is "under pressure" after a dip in adoptions caused the number of pets in its care to surge, prompting a plea to re-home one pup left without a family for more than 100 days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.