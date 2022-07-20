Glenelg Shire residents call for review of budget

Cr Rank had responded previously to Mr Edgar's email, saying rescinding the motion was not possible. "As way of context, the budget discussions started 18 months ago when it was agreed that the shire had to move away from a rebate to a differential rating system, this was supported by the primary producers, the VFF and councillors," she wrote in an email seen by The Standard. "A rebate is very different to a differential, it is calculated differently and effects the rates differently, a 30 per cent rebate is not a 30 per cent differential, it's more like 45 per cent. We could not legally or responsibility be able to offer this amount of rebate.