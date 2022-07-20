The Standard

Glenelg Shire residents call for review of budget

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:59am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BALANCING ACT: Glenelg Shire mayor Anita Rank said councillors had worked hard to achieve cost savings in the budget.

Disgruntled Glenelg Shire residents want a review of the council's budget.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.