Warrnambool is believed to have had its coldest start to the day for the year with the mercury plummeting to -0.9 at 5am on Wednesday.
There was a frost warning in place for much of the state, including the south-west, with a severe frost warning, with temperatures expected down to -3 degrees, forecast for Wednesday morning in parts of the Northern Country, North Central, North East and Central forecast districts.
At 5am in Warrnambool it was -0.9 with a feels like of -4.8 and that dropped to an apparent temperature of -5.2 at 5.30am although the actual temperature was -0.6.
By 7am it had jumped to 0.4.
Westmere was the lowest in the region at -3.7 at 6.50am, an apparent temperature of -6.2.
Hamilton was -1.3 at 7am, Mount William and Dartmoor at -1.2 about the same time and Casterton -0.2 at 7am.
It's believed Warrnambool's lowest recorded temperature was -3.6 at the Warrnambool airport in 1994, with the Warrnambool post office (recorded up until 1983) hitting a low of -1.9 in 1960.
Today across the south-west there's the chance of fog this morning with a sunny afternoon and daytime maximum temperatures around 13 degrees.
Warrnambool, Hamilton, Casterton, Mortlake and Heywood are also expecting tops of 13, with Colac, Portland and Port Fairy topping out at 12.
A large high over Tasmania extends a ridge over Victoria today.
The high then slowly moves to the east to rest over the Tasman Sea by Thursday evening.
The high remains in place during Friday and Saturday as a trough slowly crosses the Southern Ocean, which is expected to arrive at the west coast during Saturday.
Thursday in Warrnambool will be a sunny 15, Friday a mostly sunny 16, Saturday a shower or two 16 and Sunday a sunny 18 degrees.
Long-time senior journalist
