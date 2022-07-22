Harry McGorm is excited at the opportunity to play his biggest 3x3 basketball tournament yet.
The 16-year-old lines up for Warrnambool Storm's elite squad, which is set to compete in an inaugural south-west 3x3 series from Sunday.
The competition sees teams from Warrnambool, Hamilton and Mount Gambier go head-to-head once a month ahead of a final round in December, with teams outside the south-west also competing.
"We've played a few before but this is the biggest one," McGorm said.
The Emmanuel College student has played basketball since he was a kid but took up 3x3 in Melbourne before a move to Warrnambool. He trains at least three times a week.
"The pace of the game is so different," McGorm said. "I'm a shooter, so I love it. It's a bit of a shooters game. We train two times a week as the team but I also just come by myself and get shots up."
Storm co-owner Michael Robins said the idea was to build up the series in the coming years.
"From a south-west perspective we want to spread the word about 3x3 and get people participating," he said. "We have Hamilton and Mount Gambier included and we're hoping to get some representation from Camperdown. We've got to start somewhere and we'll build it up and give people another opportunity to play basketball."
Robins said there was a clear pathway for 3x3 basketballers now with its introduction to the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
The series boasts a junior and elite section, along with a men's and women's social competition. Starting in Warrnambool, the series heads to Hamilton and Mount Gambier for its next two rounds. Robins said the locations of the fourth and fifth rounds were yet to be decided before the final event is held in Warrnambool.
The Storm, which launched late last year, has steadily been building in recent months through open competitions and training sessions, while junior birthday parties have also proven popular.
"We've also got a ramp up in memberships, people can come and shoot 24/7 and use the facilities," Robins said.
Players can register a team at clb3x3.com/events. Round one starts from 10am on Sunday at the Old Warrnambool Fire Station.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
