The Standard

Lyndoch internal staff review raises allegations of bullying and harassment

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns mount: Lyndoch Living is facing mounting pressure over staffing and resident care, following recent government audits and a community petition to dismiss its board. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A leaked "cultural review" of Lyndoch Living staff from 2020 reveals numerous allegations of harassment and staff mismanagement, including allegations of a "culture of intimidation, manipulation and bullying".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.