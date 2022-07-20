Big name signings have had the desired effect for the Port Fairy Folk Festival, with strong early ticket sales.
The first allocation of subscriber tickets have been exhausted, with the early bird ticket round now open.
Famed UK singer-songwriter Billy Bragg and festival favourites The Waifs and Steve Polk were among the first artist announcements for the 2023 festival.
Festival ticketing manager Shane Lenehan said the high calibre of the first artists release had ensured a bright start to ticket sales.
"It has been a really strong start to ticket sales," Mr Lenehan said.
"Our festival program director Justin (Rudge) has put in a lot of work into getting these great acts.
"We have had a lot of positive feedback on the performers who have been announced."
The announcement of the next batch of performers for the festival is expected to come at the end of August.
Mr Lenehan said the first ticket allocation, which represented one third of all festival tickets, was exhausted in two weeks, which was a very similar timeline to last year.
The early bird ticket, which is now on sale, comes at a cost of $325.
The overall festival ticket numbers were slightly reduced in 2022, and sold out just before the start of the event.
Mr Lenehan said the reduction in tickets would remain for 2023.
"We probably worked out two or three festivals ago that we maybe had 500 or 1000 too many people," he said.
"It was getting too hard to get into the shows you wanted, the lines were a bit too long for a coffee, or beer or a hamburger.
"This year everyone was so happy with how the festival went so we want that great experience to continue."
