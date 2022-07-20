An intriguing conclusion to the Warrnambool and District league home-and-away season awaits the contenders for the 2022 premiership.
Will there be any major twists in the remaining four rounds or is the top-five set in stone?
The Standard casts an eye over the run home for the six sides battling it out for finals.
First (13-1, 52 points, 315.45%)
Plays: South Rovers, Timboon Demons, Old Collegians, Panmure
Top spot should be a formality for the Blues with a favourable run home against three sides outside the top five, while a potential grand final preview awaits in the final round.
Even going down against the Bulldogs won't change the top-end of the ladder, but could another loss to the premiership contender have a mental impact leading into a massive finals campaign?
Prediction: First
Second (12-2, 48 points, 186.86%)
Plays: Timboon Demons, Old Collegians, Dennington, Nirranda
Nirranda's superior percentage will mean the Bulldogs are basically certain of a second-place finish.
Should win the next three comfortably while the final round blockbuster against the Blues is a genuine 50-50 and an important tune-up prior to finals.
A loss in the final match won't impact on their top-two aspirations. Primed for a premiership tilt.
Prediction: Second
Third (10-4, 40 points, 173.51%)
Plays: Kolora-Noorat, Allansford, Merrivale, Dennington
With a tricky run home, the Creekers will now be looking to hold onto third position after two straight losses to fellow contenders have put them back in the pack.
Two tough challenges against Kolora-Noorat and Merrivale could shape the bottom half of the top-five, but with a superior percentage just winning one of those should ensure a third-placed finish.
An intriguing month before finals for this group.
Prediction: Third
MORE SPORT:
Fourth (9-5, 36 points, 169.71)
Plays: Allansford, Dennington, Russells Creek, South Rovers
The Tigers will start warm favourites in three of the remaining four matches, but a ladder-shaping clash against Russells Creek could determine where the side eventually finishes.
Winning all the remaining four matches could see the Tigers finish as high as third if they can leapfrog Russells Creek in percentage, while even one loss could have them drop a place.
On their day, the Tigers have been a dangerous proposition for any side.
Prediction: Fifth
Fifth (9-5, 36 points, 125.97%)
Plays: Russells Creek, South Rovers, Timboon Demons, Old Collegians
Prediction: Fourth
A win against the Creekers on Saturday could spark the Power to win their final three matches and finish in fourth position.
The Power is one of the genuine dark horses of the competition and really starting to come together at the right time.
Prediction: Fourth
Sixth (7-7, 28 points, 103.85%)
Plays: Nirranda, Kolora-Noorat, Allansford, Merrivale
Still technically in the hunt but would need to win all the remaining games and hope for some major upsets across the competition.
The Lions have been much-improved this season and it would be a mighty effort to qualify for finals from here.
Prediction: Sixth
