ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark has wowed audience members at her sold-out show in Warrnambool on Tuesday.
She played a set filled with hits to a crowd of almost 600 fans at the Lighthouse Theatre.
The show formed part of her national 60-show See U Somewhere Australia Tour - her biggest to date.
Support act Yorke is joining Shark for 13 shows including in Warrnambool.
Yorke had impressive vocals which - even though she was the only person on stage - filled the room with her presence.
The show - which sold out in just 30 minutes when it went on sale in March - included a string of hits such as Everybody Rise, Worst Day of My Life, Baby Steps, Adore and I Said Hi.
Shark also shared personal stories and told audience members she was advised not to undertake the regional tour - she ended up selling out a majority of the shows.
After the tour, Shark heads overseas to perform in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
