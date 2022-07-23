Hampden league live coverage: Round 14

WELCOME to The Standard's Hampden league live blog for round 14.
North Warrnambool Eagles welcome Portland to Bushfield Recreation Reserve for a match which could determine third spot comes season's end.
Port Fairy hosts Camperdown, fresh from its best win of the season, to Gardens Oval while South Warrnambool and Warrnambool go head-to-head at Friendly Societies' Park.
Cobden has the difficult assignment of playing ladder-leader Koroit and Terang Mortlake and Hamilton Kangaroos will clash in the twilight fixture at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval.
The Standard reporters Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Meg Saultry will provide live updates.
McCullagh-Beasy will be at Bushfield and Saultry at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval.
You can follow the blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
