Fish fingers and fruit pies pinched in series of burglaries

The Standard

Police request public help after three break-ins committed during the past week

AT
By Andrew Thomson
July 19 2022 - 4:24am
Colac police are investigating a series of burglaries which have netted thieves a Guide Dogs charity tin, $7000 in tools, a packet of fish fingers and $200 worth of fruit pies.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

