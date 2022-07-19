Fish fingers and fruit pies pinched in series of burglaries

Colac police are investigating a series of burglaries which have netted thieves a Guide Dogs charity tin, $7000 in tools, a packet of fish fingers and $200 worth of fruit pies.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sim, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said there had been three break-ins committed during the past week.
He said two residential burglaries at Wynne Street and off Murray Street in Colac were likely to be linked.
At a Wynne Street address in Colac between 4am and 5am last Friday an offender walked up the shared driveway.
He made a number of trips and stole tools worth $7000, including a chainsaw, drills and a blower as well as a packet of fish fingers.
The occupants of the address were at home, but the offences involved a shed not the dwelling.
A laundry at another address off Murray Street was also raided between 4.30am and 5.20am the same morning.
A large container of laundry powder and fruit pies worth $200 were removed in a trolley.
Goodyear Autocare Colac in Gellibrand Street was also broken into on Wednesday last week about 9.30pm.
It's believed offenders used a pair of pliers to smash the front door and steal a Guide Dogs charity tin containing $20.
The damage to the door has been valued at $1000.
Detective Senior Constable Sim said there were three young people seen nearby before the break-in.
Anyone with information about any of the offences is requested to contact Colac police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
