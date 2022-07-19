The Standard

Western Victoria Holden Car Club donate funds from Show 'n' Shine event to Let's Talk foundation

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:40am, first published July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
'GRATEFUL': The Western Victoria Holden Car Club gave a $2000 check to Let's Talk on Sunday following a successful Show 'n' Shine event last month.

Car enthusiasts are helping a south-west charity spread its mental health message.

