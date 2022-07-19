Car enthusiasts are helping a south-west charity spread its mental health message.
The Western Victoria Holden Car Club handed over a $2000 cheque to mental health charity Let's Talk on Sunday following a successful Show 'n' Shine event last month.
Club president Peter Dunn said about $1500 was raised on the gate at the event, held at Lake Pertobe on June 12.
"The club put in another $500 and we donated that to the Let's Talk Foundation," he said.
Mr Dunn said the last two years had been tough on the community due to the coronavirus pandemic and the club felt it was appropriate to donate the funds to help Let's Talk spread awareness and break the stigma associated with mental illness.
"The work they do is fabulous and their message is very beneficial to the local community," he said.
The Western Victoria Holden Car Club has donated funds from its annual Show 'n' Shine event to local charities for the last decade.
Mr Dunn said more recent charities included the Leila Rose Foundation, Peter's Project and Fight MND.
"This year we thought Let's Talk was really fitting," he said.
Let's Talk co-founder John Parkinson said the foundation now had about 50 members all over the south-west.
"We're so happy for the Holden Car Club's support in helping us to continue spreading our message," he said.
The donation will fund merchandise and other promotional items, which Mr Parkinson said would be seen all across the south-west.
"We are also hoping to get a footprint in Mansfield and Gippsland in the near future," he said.
"Let's Talk is about abolishing the stigma so people who are struggling are more likely to reach out to those around them."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
