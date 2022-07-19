The Standard

Minister for Ports and Freights visits Portland, Port Fairy

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADES: Victoria's Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne with Port Fairy fisherman Ross Ferrier at the wharf which underwent safety works, as part of the state government's local ports program.

A Port Fairy fisherman has welcomed the completion of safety works at the town's historic timber wharf.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.