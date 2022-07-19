A Port Fairy fisherman has welcomed the completion of safety works at the town's historic timber wharf.
Ross Ferrier, who moved to Port Fairy from Apollo Bay about six years ago, spoke with the state's Minister for Ports and Freights Melissa Horne on Tuesday following the completion of a $192,000 safety upgrade project.
He said the upgrades were a good investment in the future of the wharf, which support one of the busiest fishing ports in in the state.
The safety works saw timber piles repaired and replaced to ensure the safe berthing of commercial and larger vessels.
Ms Horne said the upgrades would continue to support commercial charter operators and fishing vessels loading and unloading, as well as ensure that the wharves are safer and stronger for tourists and locals to explore the vibrant maritime history of the town.
The project was funded through the state government's local ports program, with Moyne Shire Council overseeing the works.
Other projects funded under the program included nearly $300,000 of repairs to the Warrnambool breakwater after a storm caused significant structural damage in April last year, and a $1.2 million upgrade to the Portland Trawler Wharf.
The works in Portland involved the extension of the purpose-built pontoon and walkway to increase space for vessels to berth at the important commercial fishing facility.
Ms Horne travelled across the south-west on Tuesday to inspect the works.
While in Portland, the minister also announced $125,000 in funding for the Western Victoria Grain Industry Supply Chain Study.
The study will identify changes to production and the volume of grain likely to be harvested and transported over the next 25 years.
It will also assist in freight industry efficiencies and improve the competitiveness of the grain industry.
The South West Victoria Alliance will deliver the project, along with local government, industry and input from the Department of Transport.
The study, which was modelled on a 2018 study into dairy supply chain, will also generate data and technical insight to plan for and manage the future needs of road and rail freight network.
The role of rail in the grain industry supply chain will be considered, along with opportunities to increase its share in the freight task.
Existing grain silos will also be mapped and examined while optimal locations for new ones will be identified together with sites that could benefit from additional intermodal hubs.
Other areas of focus will include projected routes, including transporting grain from farms to grain receival centres and viewing the supply chains from processing and manufacturing facilities to key export gateways.
The state government's investment for the $250,000 project is being funded through the flexible local transport solutions program, which supports evidence-based transport and freight studies that can inform investment decisions leading to the more efficient movement of freight at local levels.
The remainder of funding for the project will come from Great South Coast, Wimmera Southern Mallee and Central Highlands Regional partnerships and associated local government authorities in the region.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
