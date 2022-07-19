Police have warned motorists to drive to wet conditions after a Toyota sedan received front-end damage running off the road north of Warrnambool late Monday night.
A fawn Toyota sedan believed to have been travelling south on the Hopkins Highway slid off the road at the intersection with Spring Flat Road about 11.30pm.
Police arrived and the driver returned a negative preliminary alcohol breath test.
Police tape was put on the vehicle to indicate that officers had attended at the single-vehicle collision scene.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Chris Brown said it was expected that the vehicle would be towed from near the intersection on Tuesday.
The driver was fortunately not injured in the collision.
Sergeant Brown urged all motorists to drive to the conditions, especially in the wet.
