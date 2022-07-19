The Standard

Driver not injured in single-vehicle collision north of Warrnambool

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 19 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:19am
Police have warned motorists to drive to wet conditions after a Toyota sedan received front-end damage running off the road north of Warrnambool late Monday night.

