"When I was playing, I was working night shifts at the Warrnambool Standard when I was 17, 18," he said. "We got home about 4am and had to wake up and play footy. I was just a player, not a brilliant player, just a half back flanker. I was talking to my uncle one day who said, 'you want to have a go at coaching, it's actually better than playing'. That once you start, you get it in your system."