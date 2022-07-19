Fifteen south-west students will have the rare opportunity to sing in Italian with Opera Australia as part of its Warrnambool performance of The Barber of Seville on Thursday night.
The children were chosen to participate in a regional children's chorus at the Lighthouse Theatre and will take to the stage for the opening night of Opera Australia's 26th annual national tour.
Advertisement
In a contemporary Australian re-imagining of Gioachino Rossini's The Barber of Seville, award-winning director Priscilla Jackman brings a hipster aesthetic to the famous barber Figaro and presents leading lady Rosina as more than just a pretty face.
The students will perform alongside the nation's best opera singers, under the guidance of local choir leaders Jeanette Hajncl and Brianna Kavanagh.
Opera Australia children's choir master Kate Stuart said some of the youngsters were travelling from as far as Portland and other south-west towns 50 kilometres away to participate.
Miss Stuart said they were learning a range of new skills, including singing in Italian alongside the visiting cast and crew of about 35 people including singers, an orchestra and conductor.
"They gain new technical skills because classical opera is entirely different technique to singing pop, rock or that contemporary commercial music, and they get to sing with some of the best in the country," Miss Stuart said.
"They just love it. They get to work with the most beautiful set design and they just get such a kick out of hearing that applause at the end of the show."
She said it was great to see the children's "dedication and interest and intrigue for one of the oldest forms of art ever".
"It's just amazing, it's courageous and we couldn't be more honoured to travel with these wonderful children's chorus."
Young performer Maisy Rowe, 11, from Warrnambool, said she chose to audition because she thought it sounded interesting and she is enjoying learning the songs.
Evie Dillon, 9, from Warrnambool, auditioned because she loves singing, acting and dancing. "It's so fun and the best thing about it is I meet new new people and make new friends," she said.
Paddy Quinn, 10, from Yambuk, was recommended to audition by his singing teacher. "I really like opera and I've never sang in another language before," he said.
Lighthouse Theatre service manager Xavier Dannock said being located in a regional town, it was important to ensure these opportunities were available.
"What better way for our up-and-coming choir students to truly learn from some of the best and most experienced choir leaders that Australia has to offer," Mr Dannock said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.