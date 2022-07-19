The Standard

South-west youngsters join Opera Australia in national tour

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:30am, first published 6:50am
On stage: Opera Australia regional children's chorus members Warrnambool's Evie Dillon, 9, and Maisy Rowe, 11, and Paddy Quinn, 10 from Yambuk, will perform in The Barber of Seville at the Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Fifteen south-west students will have the rare opportunity to sing in Italian with Opera Australia as part of its Warrnambool performance of The Barber of Seville on Thursday night.

