ROB Askew and John Tankard have received life memberships for their combined 105 years of service to Lions Club International.
Mr Askew has notched up 55 years and Mr Tankard has 50 years with the service club. Mr Askew was a charter member of Timboon Lions Club, member of a Melbourne club and Warrnambool.
He served as president for five years, co-ordinated the Lions Clubs Australia's Youth of the Year Program public speaking competition for secondary school students and was involved in Warrnambool Lions Club's battery and eye glasses recycling programs.
Mr Askew said he had seen many changes in the role service clubs played in the community.
"It's been a great experience with the changing times of what service clubs have done in the past and what they do now to conform to the requirements of modern society," he said.
"Some projects we took on in the early days you couldn't do now without a lot of regulations - it's a sign of the changing times."
His highlights include hosting two district conventions and the Youth of the Year program.
The former city councillor and businessman is also a life member of Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club and Warrnambool Kayak Club.
Mr Tankard served as president for two years, secretary for 12 years and treasurer for 20 and been part of five Lions Clubs: Ouyen, Wangaratta, Donald, Mortlake and Warrnambool.
Mr Tankard cited many highlights during his time with the Warrnambool group: organising weekly breakfasts at Warrnambool West Primary School, the Youth of the Year Program, planting trees around town for National Tree Day held annually on July 31, erecting benches around Warrnambool - mainly Lake Pertobe - and being involved in Carols by Candlelight in Warrnambool and Dennington.
He was also Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club treasurer and organised social events for Our Lady Help of Christians Parish.
Warrnambool Lions Club president Bev King said both men were amazing assets to the club.
"This life membership is long overdue," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
