Accused man drove at 160 km/h with young children, puppies in car

An unlicensed driver is accused of driving erratically at 160 km/h on a busy highway with young children and a litter of puppies in the car.
The 34-year-old man, who cannot be named because it could identify the victims, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
The man has been charged with five counts of making threats to kill, as well as charges of reckless conduct endangering life, driving in a manner dangerous, assault, unlicensed driving, persistent breach of an intervention order and three counts of breaching an intervention order.
The court heard on June 16 the man was driving his partner, their two young children and a litter of puppies to an animal shelter in Coldstream, north-east of Melbourne.
The man consumed multiple cans of Wild Turkey bourbon cans and did not hold a current driver's licence.
A detective from the Geelong police family violence unit said when the complainant found out the shelter couldn't take the dogs, the accused man became angry.
He yelled at the victim and threatened to kick the woman and the dogs out of the car.
The man allegedly swerved on and off the highway before striking the woman to the nose.
The detective alleged the children were crying and screaming.
He said the complainant called her mother and brother, who recorded the man threatening to kill them all.
The court heard the accused victim feared she would die and asked the man if he was going to murder her, in which he replied "yes".
The accused man continued to swerve all over the road, driving at up to 160 km/h and forcing other vehicles to move out of the way.
He travelled to the Melbourne Airport where he threatened to fly to Western Australia before demanding the complainant drive to a hotel in Kew.
The complainant obliged.
When they arrived at the hotel, the accused man exited the vehicle and the victim fled with the children and dogs still in the car.
She attended a family member's Melbourne home and contacted police.
Numerous attempts to locate the man were unsuccessful until Saturday when he was allegedly found hiding beneath floorboards of a bungalow at a Warrnambool address.
The court heard he told police he didn't recall the alleged incident on June 16.
The detective said the man had demonstrated multiple high risk family violence indicators, including escalating violence, and controlling and jealous behaviour.
He said police had "significant concerns" for the complainant and her children if he was released on bail.
Natasha Jayasuriya, representing the accused, said in the month since the alleged offending, the man had been admitted to South West Healthcare's mental health department with significant mental health issues.
The matter was then adjourned until the following day for medical documentation to be obtained.
But on Tuesday the bail application was abandoned and the man was remanded in custody until August 15.
Call 1800RESPECT. In an emergency, call 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
