The Standard

Police say Warrnambool man shows high risk family violence indicators

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused man drove at 160 km/h with young children, puppies in car

An unlicensed driver is accused of driving erratically at 160 km/h on a busy highway with young children and a litter of puppies in the car.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.