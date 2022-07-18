Three kinds of drugs found in car of accused burglar on bail

A Grovedale man on bail for an aggravated burglary was arrested in Warrnambool on Friday after police allegedly discovered three kinds of drugs in his vehicle.
Matthew Gibbons, 29, appeared in Colac Magistrates Court on Monday where he made a successful bail application.
The court heard the man was intercepted driving a silver Commodore wagon east on Warrnambool's Byaduk Road on Friday about 10am.
Constable Jade Moloney said the motorist was observed breaking excessively and driving with hazard lights on.
He said the P-plater, who appeared nervous and agitated in police presence, was transporting two passengers - a 29-year-old Terang man known to police and a Warrnambool woman who lied about her name.
Mr Gibbons was conveyed to Warrnambool police station where he tested positive to an illicit drug.
He was then transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital for a blood test.
Police will await forensic analysis of the man's blood sample.
Constable Moloney said when advised his car would be searched, Gibbons told police they would likely find drugs.
Police uncovered 356 grams of GHB, 86 Xanax tablets and two bags of methamphetamine weighing 1.85 grams, the court heard.
The amount of GHB seized is deemed a traffickable quantity.
Mr Gibbons was also found in possession of $1340 cash.
The court heard he was on bail for an alleged aggravated burglary involving a machete in Norlane, in Geelong.
Mr Gibbons is accused of attending a residential property on June 30 with another man and woman, forcing entry before waving a machete around.
The resident was assaulted by one of the co-accused before the trio stole pairs of shoes and other items.
Constable Moloney said Mr Gibbons had a limited but concerning history of violence, dishonesty and drug-related offending.
He said he had a "complete disregard" for bail and urged the court to remand the man in custody.
"(Mr Gibbons) was intercepted by police driving while under the influence of a drug, recklessly placing the community at risk," Constable Moloney said.
He said the man made full admissions to possessing the methamphetamine but said the GHB and Xanax belonged to the other occupants of the vehicle.
The accused man was subsequently charged with trafficking GHB, possessing methamphetamine, possessing prescription medication without a prescription, dealing with the proceeds of crime and committing indictable offences while on bail.
Natasha Jayasuriya, representing Mr Gibbons, said her client had spent three nights in the Warrnambool police station cells following his arrest on Friday.
"He's had a pretty clear think about the events that took him to Warrnambool on Friday," she said.
She said the man was found suitable for the Court Integrated Services Program and had strong family support.
Mr Gibbons was bailed with strict conditions, include he not associate with the co-accused and abide by an overnight curfew.
He will appear in court at a later date.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
