Grovedale man picked up in Warrnambool, charged with drug trafficking

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:47am, first published July 18 2022 - 5:55am
Three kinds of drugs found in car of accused burglar on bail

A Grovedale man on bail for an aggravated burglary was arrested in Warrnambool on Friday after police allegedly discovered three kinds of drugs in his vehicle.

