Men arrested after theft of van leads to police raid

Two Hamilton men are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries after a raid at a Hamilton address mid Monday morning.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said a Mercedes delivery van was stolen on Tuesday night last week and recovered on Friday in Yulecart, just west of the city.
The van is worth about $6000.
A warrant was executed by CIU investigators and uniform police officers at a Michell Court address in Hamilton at 10.30am Monday.
"A quantity of property, believed to have been stolen, was recovered," Detective Sergeant James said.
"At that address a 27-year-old Hamilton man was arrested. Further enquiries led to the arrest of the 35-year-old man at another address in Michell Court."
The men have not yet been interviewed but it's expected they will be charged with offences and could be remanded in custody to appear in a court on Tuesday for bail/remand hearings.
"Currently they are assisting us with our enquiries, but they'll be interviewed and most likely charged," the detective said.
