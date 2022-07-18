The Standard
Two men arrested, yet to be interviewed by police

By Andrew Thomson
July 18 2022 - 3:08am
Men arrested after theft of van leads to police raid

Two Hamilton men are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries after a raid at a Hamilton address mid Monday morning.

Andrew Thomson

