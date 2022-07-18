"Flying Mascot has come back into work in great shape," the multiple group one winning trainer said. "We're just taking her along slowly. We'll be ramping up her work over the next few weeks as we plan to take her to a trial at Colac on August 4. She appreciates it when her work and races are spaced. She's a lightly-framed mare who is very valuable after winning three group three races. Her value would be enhanced if she could win a group one race and that's the aim this preparation. Flying Mascot ran very well in the Empire Rose last year. I've got my fingers crossed she'll be really competitive in that race again this year."