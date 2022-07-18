The Standard

Warrnambool mare ready to fly in campaign

By Tim Auld
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:00am
RACE READY: Tom Dabernig said stable star Flying Mascot has come back into work in great shape. Picture: Chris Doheny

TOP Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot will kick off her spring campaign in the $200,000 group three Cockram Stakes at Caulfield on August 27.

