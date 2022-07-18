The Standard

The number of hospitalisation statewide has almost doubled in the past 10 days

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:39am
Options: SWH says antiviral medication is available to anyone over the age of 50.

South West Healthcare is urging residents to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccination as the third wave of the disease rocks Victoria.

Local News

