The long-awaited transformation of Warrnambool's harbour is finally underway with the city's boat ramp being demolished to make way for a modern structure.
The project overcame a last-minute hold-up earlier this month with work on the $1.8 million project to be completed in time for summer.
The new structure will finally allow Warrnambool to shake off its unenviable title of having the state's worst boat ramp.
With a choppy sea sending water over Viaduct Road on Monday, Bridgewater Marine supervisor Travis Moore said the company had to time any work around the ocean surge and weather.
"We'll try to do as much off land as we can, and not off boats," Mr Moore said.
The company has just completed work on the new boat ramp at Lake Bullen Merri at Camperdown, andt Mr Moore said it had worked on similar projects in Western Australia and Phillip Island.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
