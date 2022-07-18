The Standard

Work on Warrnambool's new boat ramp surges ahead

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:24am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
D-Day: Demolition of the state's worst boat ramp has begun with Travis Moore overseeing the project to build a new one at Warrnambool's harbour. Picture: Chris Doheny

The long-awaited transformation of Warrnambool's harbour is finally underway with the city's boat ramp being demolished to make way for a modern structure.

