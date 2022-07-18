Riders showcased their skills at Dennington Pony Club's first winter woollies gymkhana, held at the Warrnambool Showgrounds, on Sunday.
Organiser Sarah Burchell said there were about 50 competitors aged between three and 40.
She said it was Dennington Pony Club's first winter woolies gymkhana after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
"We were keen to provide an event during winter that catered for a large group of horse enthusiasts, to have an outing and socialise," she said.
Ms Burchell said prizes included trophies and horse care products such as brushes, head stalls and treats for horses and the children.
She said major sponsors of the event included Horseland Warrnambool, Sinclair Warrnambool, Equine Pure and AEC Animal Care.
Pictures: Chris Doheny
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
