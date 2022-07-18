The Standard

See all the photos from Dennington Pony Club's winter woollies gymkhana

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:39am, first published 1:57am
Riders showcased their skills at Dennington Pony Club's first winter woollies gymkhana, held at the Warrnambool Showgrounds, on Sunday.

