HAMILTON Kangaroos sit atop the Hampden under 16 football ladder with one round to play.
They travelled to face North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
The Standard's CHRIS DOHENY captured the action as the Roos scored an 8.13 (61) to 2.0 (12) win.
Charlie Field, Angus Kissel, Jack Jennings, Brodie Phillips, Thomas Calvert and Ryan Wardlaw were the visitors' best while Nate Monaghan, Patrick Kenny, Samuel Slattery, Zac Everall, Charlie McKinnon, Xavier Harris were the best contributors for the Eagles.
Hamilton Kangaroos play Terang Mortlake at D.C Farran Oval in the final round on Saturday as part of a Super Saturday fixture between the two clubs.
North Warrnambool Eagles will play Portland at Hanlon Park on Sunday.
