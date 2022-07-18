The Standard

Warrnambool drink driver blows more than five times the limit after three-car crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:47am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOO HIGH: A motorist has pleaded guilty to blowing more than five times the limit.

A magistrate says blood alcohol readings are much higher than 10 years ago with a Warrnambool motorist blowing more than five times the legal limit after a three-car crash.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.