Arrested men to appear in court in separate cases

Two men will appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday for bail/remand hearings after being arrested at the weekend.
One man has been charged with trafficking GHB, possessing methamphetamine, possessing prescription medication without a prescription, dealing with the proceeds of crime and committing indictable offences while on bail.
The other man's charges all relate to family violence.
He has five counts of making threats to kill, as well as charges of reckless conduct endangering life, driving in a manner dangerous, assault, unlicensed driving, persistent breach of an intervention order and three counts of breaching an intervention order.
The men are expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for bail/remand hearings.
