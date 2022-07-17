Banned driver caught behind wheel, now heading to court

A banned Warrnambool driver has been caught behind the wheel of a car by police on his way to Melbourne after losing his golden point.
Warrnambool police highway patrol officers were patrolling high speed rural roads in the south-west on Saturday morning, when they came across an unauthorised Warrnambool driver on the way to Melbourne.
The driver exceeded the limit of 12 demerit points in a three-year period.
He then nominated the golden point option which is not to receive another demerit point in 12 months.
"Unfortunately that only lasted three months before he received another three demerit points through an infringement notice," a police spokesman said.
"That cancels the bond option. He was be notified in writing from VicRoads that his licence would be suspended for six months instead of three months.
"While his licence was suspended he knowingly drove, and we picked him up on Saturday morning and impounded his car for 30 days at a cost of $1325.
"Of course, with every impound, there will be charges and an appointment with the local magistrate at court in the near future."
