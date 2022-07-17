The Standard

Golden point option fails for Warrnambool driver caught when banned

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:54am, first published July 17 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banned driver caught behind wheel, now heading to court

A banned Warrnambool driver has been caught behind the wheel of a car by police on his way to Melbourne after losing his golden point.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.