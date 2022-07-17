The Standard

Warrnambool man charged with persistent breach of court orders

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated July 17 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 10:38pm
Man on bail for burglaries back in custody charged with breaching court orders

A Warrnambool man already on bail for burglary offences is back in custody charged with breaching court orders.

