Man on bail for burglaries back in custody charged with breaching court orders

A Warrnambool man already on bail for burglary offences is back in custody charged with breaching court orders.
The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, made an unsuccessful bail application in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
The court heard the man was already on two counts of bail for burglary offences when he was arrested at a Botanic Road address on Thursday.
He was subsequently charged with the persistent breach of an intervention order.
The new charges relate to alleged offending between June 13 and last week when the man allegedly attended his former partner's home, despite an intervention order prohibiting contact.
One one occasion the complainant allegedly observed the man tapping on a window of her home.
The man refused to leave until the woman rang the police.
Then between June 22 and 23, he allegedly rang the woman 78 times.
Then on July 30, the complainant allegedly received a private voice mail from the accused asking where she was.
She later reviewed her security camera footage, which showed the man at her home and looking through her windows.
She reported the offending to police on Thursday and the man was subsequently arrested.
The court heard the man had an extensive criminal history.
Kerry Schroeder from Victoria Legal Aid said the man was hit by a car while riding his bike in March last year and was undergoing testing for a potential acquired brain injury.
She said exceptional circumstances why the man should be bailed included ongoing medical issues and strong family support.
The man's mother told the court her son struggled with drug abuse but had sought treatment through the Western Regional Alcohol and Drug Centre and a local Indigenous health service.
She said was willing to provide a financial bail surety.
But magistrate John Bentley said the alleged offending was serious.
He said the man had a complete disregard for the family violence intervention order, put in place to protect the complainant and prevent him from attending her address.
"There's allegations he persistently goes there and phones her, which he's not allowed to," he said.
Mr Bentley said the man was an unacceptable risk of re-offending and had failed to show exceptional circumstances.
The man was refused bail and remanded in custody.
He will appear in court again in August 8.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
