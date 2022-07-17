UPDATE, 11am:
Trains have resumed on the Warrnambool and Geelong train lines between Lara and Waurn Ponds stations, following an earlier incident.
Passengers are asked to allow extra time for their journey as trains get back into position.
The Department of Transport thanked passengers for their patience.
Earlier, 8.30am: Warrnambool line passengers could face delays of up to 90 minutes after a person was struck by a train on Monday morning.
Coaches are replacing trains between Lara and Geelong.
Passengers are advised that trains will continue to operate between Southern Cross and Lara and between Waurn Ponds and Geelong with some delays.
A limited number of coaches are in operation, with more expected to arrive over the next hour, V/Line said in a statement at 8.30am Monday.
"We anticipate coaches to be in operation until 10am with an extended journey time of up to 90 minutes," a spokesperson said.
"Emergency services are currently on-site."
The 7.46am Southern Cross to Warrnambool service will depart from Geelong, rather than Southern Cross, at 8.49am
Passengers travelling between Southern Cross and Geelong can board replacement coaches to complete their journey.
There is limited space for bikes on the coach replacement services.
Customers needing special assistance please call 1800 800 007 before travelling.
For the latest up-to-date information, download the V/Line app or speak to a V/Line team member.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
