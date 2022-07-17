Today across the south-west will be cold, cloudy and wet.
There's a high chance of showers, becoming less likely as the morning progresses.
Winds will be south-westerly 25 to 30 km/h tending southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.7 degrees, felt like 1.7 and since 9am yesterday we've had 6mm of rain.
Today Warrnambool, Casterton, Heywood and Portland are expecting tops of 11 degrees, Port Fairy a balmy 12, Mortlake and Hamilton 10 and Ararat and Colac just 9.
There's a sheep farmers weather alert in place for the south-west, and much of the state, with graziers warned that cold temperatures, showers and west to south-westerly winds are expected during Monday with a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to those conditions.
A large high pressure system drifting across the Southern Ocean will extend a ridge over western Victoria today while a weakening cold front clears the eastern parts of the state.
Settled conditions will prevail as the high slowly passes to the south of Victoria during the week, reaching the Tasman Sea by Friday.
There's little or no rain expected across the region on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
For the week ahead, Warrnambool is expecting a partly cloudy 11 of Tuesday, a sunny 12 on Wednesday, partly sunny 14 on Thursday, cloudy 14 Friday, showers 14 on Saturday and a partly cloudy 16 on Sunday.
