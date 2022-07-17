NORTH Warrnambool Eagles' in-form netball side is plotting a path towards a double chance come finals.
The fourth-placed Eagles - level on points with Koroit - are determined to finish in the top-three.
Advertisement
They won their sixth straight game on Saturday, accounting for a gutsy Hamilton Kangaroos 56-48.
"You can't go into any game ever thinking it's an easy shoo-in," North Warrnambool Eagles coach Skye Billings said.
"Every game is hard in its own right. Teams can be sitting seventh and still beat a second-placed side with the way the draw is going this year which is confusing.
"We're not taking anything for granted and we're trying to capitalise on the little things that we can control in the game."
Billings credited team work for overcoming a plucky Hamilton.
"Now that we have established our set seven, the connections on court and the relationships on court are growing stronger and stronger each week and the positivity everybody has towards each other is too," the playing coach said.
"To see the girls blossom and trust each other and know everybody's strengths and weaknesses has been mind-blowing in the past six to eight weeks."
In other games, fifth-placed Warrnambool accounted for Terang Mortlake 53-30 and Camperdown scored its fourth win of the season with a 20-goal drubbing of Portland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.