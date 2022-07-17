Crowds flocked to Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Sunday to help raise funds for cancer vanquishing charity Love Your Sister.
Former Victorian of the Year, Gold Logie-winning actor, and founder of cancer charity Love Your Sister, Samuel Johnson, organised the fundraising event.
Mr Johnson has been visiting regional Victoria and New South Wales, appealing to communities for their support to boost funding for cancer research, and help all patients from all backgrounds to access the treatment they need to save their lives.
He launched the organisation after his late sister Connie was diagnosed with cancer.
Sunday's event had everything from live music to a petting zoo and treasure hunt.
