The Standard

Bill Cerchi nominates two runners for Warrnambool Racing Club meeting

By Tim Auld
Updated July 17 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Bill Cerchi is hoping for success on the racing track on Monday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

COLOURFUL Colac trainer Bill Cerchi returns to the races at Warrnambool on Monday with two new acquisitions to his stable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.