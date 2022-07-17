COLOURFUL Colac trainer Bill Cerchi returns to the races at Warrnambool on Monday with two new acquisitions to his stable.
Cerchi, who has not had any runners since early May, saddles up Omoide in a 1400-metre race and Regal Effort in a 1200-metre contest.
Advertisement
Both horses are first-up and running in benchmark 58 events.
"We've had a few quiet months," Cerchi told The Standard.
"The winter months are tough for all trainers and I don't like running my horses on the synthetic tracks."
Cerchi said he tried to pick his races wisely and was excited to see what his two runners could produce at the Warrnambool Racing Club.
"We've only got the seven horses in work and most of them are new to our stable, like Omoide and Regal Effort," he said.
"We purchased Omoide in an online sale for some loyal stable clients.
"Omoide has trialled up pretty well but he's going to be better suited to races over more ground.
"I think his best distance will be in the 2000-metre range and I've been happy with how Regal Effort has progressed in this campaign.
"I'm really looking forward to see how he runs on Monday."
Cerchi has booked young jockey Harry Grace to ride Omoide and Regal Effort.
Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has a strong hand on the eight-race card at his home track.
Smith accepted with nine runners including first-starter Sabar.
The imported galloper won a trial over a 1000 metres at Colac in March.
The running rail is out three metres for the whole Warrnambool racetrack.
The racing surface is rated a heavy 10 after rain across south-west on both Saturday and Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.