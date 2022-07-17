Allansford rectified the mistakes that saw it lose to Dennington in round four, with an encouraging win over the Dogs on Saturday.
When they met earlier the Dogs won by 44 points but on Saturday the Cats prevailed 12.21 (93) to 3.6 (24). The win sees the Cats take seventh spot from the Dogs.
Proud Allansford coach Tim Nowell said it was a solid-four-quarter performance from his side. He said the Cats hadn't forgotten the feeling of being outclassed in the round four clash.
"Last time we played Dennington it was probably the lowest point of their football," he said. "We always said when we got the opportunity to come up against them again, all the things we did wrong we'd do better this time around."
Nowell said his charges were able to nullify the Dogs' strengths.
"They like to chip the ball around and we put a bit of focus on that during the week and they couldn't chip the football," he said. "Then we had enough tall (players) in the side so when they kicked long we could intercept the ball."
Cats forward Robbie Hare snagged 10 goals to bring his season total to 65.
Disappointed Dogs coach Ben Thornton said it was "probably one of our worst games for the season".
"We got hampered by injuries again. That's no excuse," he said.
"They just opened us up, we didn't play the way we want to play."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
