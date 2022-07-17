The Standard

Allansford, fuelled by round four loss to Dennington, proves too good for Dogs in Warrnambool and District league

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:14am, first published 4:13am
PROLIFIC: Robbie Hare kicked 10 goals for the Cats against the Dogs. Picture: Anthony Brady

Allansford rectified the mistakes that saw it lose to Dennington in round four, with an encouraging win over the Dogs on Saturday.

