Old Collegians is hoping a dominant second half in its win over Timboon Demons is a sign of things to come.
The Warriors downed the Demons 18.15 (123) to 6.12 (48) after a superior second half where they scored 66 points to eight.
The win was Old Collegians' second of the season and delighted Warriors coach Ben van de Camp.
"I was really pleased with them and it was just good to get a win and get some reward for effort," he said.
"It was pleasing to finish off the second half the way we did and hopefully we carry that forward into next week's game against Dennington."
At half-time the Warriors led 57-40, with Van de Camp saying the Demons beat them in contested ball early.
"Once we opened the contest up and only had the necessary numbers in there we started to move the ball around and once we got the ball out we opened them up," he said.
"Just by foot, we were too good and too quick."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
