Panmure coach Chris Bant was pleased with his side's grinding win over South Rovers which keeps the Bulldogs on track for a top-two finish.
The Bulldogs, fresh of convincing wins over Merrivale and Russells Creek, scraped home against the gallant Lions 11.16 (82) to 11.8 (74).
A win to the Lions would have moved them to within a game of the top-five.
"It was pretty tight all day even though we got out to a bit of a lead but it was because we had the wind, so you never really knew how much was enough," Bant said. "There wasn't a lot of high-skilled footy and the pressure was high. I was just happy with coming home with the four points."
Bant said he wasn't disappointed despite how close the Lions came to upsetting the second-placed Bulldogs.
"Rovers aren't a bad team and they've been in really good form the last few weeks," he said. "We knew that it was almost like a final (for the Lions)."
Midfielder Isaac Sinnott kicked four goals for the Bulldogs and was clearly the best on ground, according to Bant. He said some of his players had minor injury concerns.
"Matt Colbert got a hit to his neck or back so he's pretty sore. Lachie McLeod's got a sore ankle," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
