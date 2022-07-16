The Standard

Two in a row: Cobden remain in Hampden league finals contention after convincing win

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 16 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROMISING DEBUT: Cobden's Flynn Penry kicks a goal in his debut in the senior team. Picture: Chris Doheny

Cobden coach Dan Casey is confident his side can still push hard for Hampden league finals after two wins on the trot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.