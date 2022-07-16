Cobden coach Dan Casey is confident his side can still push hard for Hampden league finals after two wins on the trot.
The Bombers - despite a wobbly start - were too good for Port Fairy in the 14.21 (105) to 7.14 (56) win at Gardens Oval and remain eight points adrift of Warrnambool in fifth.
Advertisement
The home side enjoyed a bright start and led at quarter time before Casey's group took control over the remaining three quarters.
"Last week we were a bit sluggish I reckon and I think (on Saturday) we played the way we wanted to play," Casey told The Standard.
"It was really tough conditions, particularly in the first quarter kicking into that really tough breeze but we managed to get within a goal.
"In the second term we got going and in the third we wanted to outscore Port against the breeze and we finished off strong.
"In these conditions to have 34 scoring shots is pretty good I think."
The Bombers mentor said it was pleasing to see his side not go into their shells and instead attack the corridor and play free flowing football.
"We wanted to take the game on and it was pleasing that we did," he said.
"A few times there we stuffed up but I'm pleased with how we bounced back from that."
There was plenty to like from an individual perspective from the Bombers with Paul Pekin leading from the front to slot five and create a menace for the Seagull defenders. Charlie Darcy and Sam Thow were also in the best.
We wanted to take the game on and it was pleasing that we did.- Dan Casey
Debutant Flynn Penry - the emerging tall who played for Vic Country in the under 16 national championships recently - was impressive in his first outing, slotting a nice goal and providing a presence in the air up forward and in the ruck.
"In that first contest he took that mark and he went from there," Casey said of the exciting prospect.
"He's going to be a fantastic player I think - I don't think we'll see him too many times I don't reckon.
"He'll go back to the TAC and finish his footy off there - he's an indicator of just how much talent we've got in our junior ranks."
Well aware a competitive showing against Koroit next round is vital to the Bombers' finals hopes, Casey said his side was up for the challenge.
Advertisement
"I think we play better against the good sides and they're the yardstick of the league," he said.
"They're a measure of where you're at as a team and last time we played them it didn't look like a 100-point game, more a 50-point game but we'll gear up and try and play the way we want to play and open them up.
"Top five is still open for us - we could sneak in, we know where we're at so we'll keep the guys focused."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.