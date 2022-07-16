Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness insists his side won't become complacent after its comprehensive Warrnambool and District league victory over Russells Creek on Saturday.
Harkness was delighted after his first-placed Blues accounted for the third-placed Creekers 14.10 (94) to 5.6 (36) at Mack Oval.
Advertisement
"It was really pleasing. We set ourselves for this one, we knew if we come and have a strong away win it really sets us up for the rest of the year," he said.
With four rounds remaining, Nirranda sit three wins ahead of the Creekers and one win ahead of second-placed Panmure. Finals is guaranteed for the Blues, even if they lose all four matches.
The Blues mentor praised his side for maintaining its standards throughout the win.
"You never want to get lulled into a false sense of security. So even though you're on top of the ladder the effort and the intensity that we showed is really pleasing as a coach," he said.
"To have the boys come and play a really gritty, tough brand of footy, it's nice to see as a coach that we're not just slacking off and trying to get cheap kicks and easy goals.
"We're all in it together and I think it has shown on the ground."
Nirranda raced out to a 40-1 lead at quarter time but in the second and third quarter Russells Creek lifted.
Midway through the third term the Creekers kicked consecutive goals and looked as though they could get on a roll but the Blues held strong and the tide turned.
Harkness was impressed by his side's response.
"We knew they were going to come at us. They're a really strong team and it was really pleasing the way we held up and stopped the momentum when we had to," he said.
"They're a great side, their top-end talent is up there with the best in the league."
Creekers co-coach Dylan Herbertson was disappointed with the result but was happy with his side's improvement as the game wore on. The Creekers were outscored by 37 points in the first half but only by 21 in the second.
"We got to half time and changed a few things and credit to the boys their effort in the second half was a lot more pleasing," he said.
Herbertson said his side will learn from the loss.
"We've still got another month left of the season," he said.
"They say some losses come at a good time, these couple of losses we've got to take some things away and we know we've got a few things to work on and iron out."
Skipper James Willsher starred for the Blues with four goals alongside Matt Lloyd who was impenetrable in defence. Tom Smith impressed with three goals for the Creekers.
Advertisement
Danny Craven sat the second half out with a groin concern that Harkness said he had been managing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.