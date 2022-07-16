The Standard

Excellence awards celebrate Moyne businesses

Updated July 16 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne mayor Ian Smith.

The votes have been counted and all residents have been invited to help celebrate Moyne's local businesses.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.