Excellence awards celebrate Moyne businesses

The votes have been counted and all residents have been invited to help celebrate Moyne's local businesses.
The shire's Love Local Awards will be presented in Mortlake this week and mayor Ian Smith said the community was encouraged to head along to the award event.
"We will be presenting awards on the day to winners and runners up across the categories of most innovative business, best customer service, most community focussed and young entrepreneur/leader," he said.
"The community nominated their favourite businesses in each category and then voted to determine the winners - customers and the community have driven these awards and have recognised the businesses they value and appreciate.
"Thursday in Mortlake will be a celebration of our business community and our local community and we hope people can join us."
The awards presentation will be held at the Soldiers Memorial Hall, Shaw Street, Mortlake from 11.30am.
Tickets must be booked online with details available on the Love Local Moyne Facebook page.
