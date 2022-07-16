Professionalism and maturity shone for premiership hopeful Cobden at Gardens Oval against Port Fairy on Saturday.
The Bombers made the trek for the Hampden league open grade clash in difficult, swirly conditions, prevailing 59-24 after a dominant start and an even more impressive finish told the story.
Bombers mentor Sophie Hinkley described it as a solid and mature win for her group who are continuing to play quality netball.
"It was not the nicest day to play netball but we all survived and got out of there. We had a good day," Hinkley said.
"It was really positive to get a good win and see the juniors come on and play well as well.
"We rotated a lot through the second and third quarters especially and then had a really solid last quarter. I think we won the last quarter by 15 or so.
"I was so happy we were able to push the margin out in the final quarter and put our foot down and maintain our momentum.
"From a coaching perspective we were able to mix it up and it was impressive to see the girls really adapt to that during the game and play the structures well.
"Our structure was that fast ball movement across the court which generally works well for us."
In an 'even', well-rounded display glittered with some electric ball movement, Hinkley said a couple of Bombers shone.
"I was so impressed with Sophie and Alicia Blain today in our midcourt, they have been playing well and their ball movement and work rate was great for us I thought," she said.
"Everyone played well too. We were pretty even across the board.
Hinkley said it was pleasing to see a full squad of players available leading into finals - a luxury she hadn't had for the majority of 2022.
"We'll have a tough game against Koroit (next round) and coming off the bye we've had our full side available last week and again this week for the first time this year which is obviously great," she said.
"Last week we played a solid seven and (on Saturday) we rotated a lot to get used to playing with each other again."
