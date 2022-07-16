WDFNL live coverage: Round 14

Russells Creek host Nirranda at Mack Oval in what is shaping to be the headline clash of round 14 of the Warrnambool and District league.
The third-placed Creekers will be bolstered by prized recruit Dylan Gunning, as well as the return of skipper Taylem Wason.
The ladder-leading Blues have only lost one game for the year but know the Creekers will provide a stern test on their home deck.
Merrivale's match against Kolora-Noorat should also make for compelling viewing in the senior football.
A win at home for the Tigers would see them snatch fourth place off the Power.
In the A grade netball it's a battle of third versus fourth when Panmure take on South Rovers at Walter Oval.
A win for the Lions would go a long way to ensuring they play finals.
In the other matches, Old Collegians will travel to Timboon Recreation Reserve to face the Demons and Dennington host Allansford.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be at Mack Oval and will provide updates from matches from 1.50pm (netball) and 2.20pm (football).
Follow all the action below:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
