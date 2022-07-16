The Standard

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League live coverage for round 14

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 16 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDFNL live coverage: Round 14

Russells Creek host Nirranda at Mack Oval in what is shaping to be the headline clash of round 14 of the Warrnambool and District league.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.