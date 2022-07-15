Road closed at Mailors Flat after medical incident

A man has died after a medical episode while travelling in a car at Mailors Flat.
Sergeant Jason Barker, from Warrnambool police, said the Mailors Flat-Koroit Road was closed to traffic on Friday evening.
"An elderly passenger in a vehicle travelling to Warrnambool has suffered a medical episode," Sergeant Barker said.
"An ambulance was called to assist. Unfortunately the man has passed away."
Sergeant Barker said emergency services were on the scene and police were directing traffic.
