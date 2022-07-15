Two top Hampden league clubs have loaded up on talent ahead of a highly contested round 13 clash.
With first place up for grabs for the winners, Koroit and South Warrnambool have made four changes each ahead of Saturday's game at Victoria Park.
Advertisement
Koroit welcomes back Ben Dobson who missed last round with hamstring tightness, teenagers Tom Baulch and Connor Byrne from NAB League duties, and Finn O'Sullivan, who is coming off an under 16 national championship best and fairest win.
Meanwhile, Roosters coach Mat Battistello confirmed Sam Kelly and Nick Thompson would return, as well as Brayden Beks who has missed the last two games. Will White, initially named in the side, will miss due to a hamstring injury, with Luamon Lual coming in off the back of strong GWV Rebels form.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said it was arguably the toughest week of selection for the Saints, with those players missing out "pretty stiff".
While the Saints lost their first meeting against the Roosters earlier in the year, McLaren said he loved the challenge of testing out tactics against high-quality competition.
"We speak about embracing these games," he said. "There is quite a high chance you meet a team like South in the finials.
"Obviously you try and win every game you play, so it's finding the balance of looking at some things, finding things that work, stuff that doesn't."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.