A FRESH face is leading Cobden Health with the appointment of Helen Paris as general manager.
Ms Paris said the top priority for her first 12 months in the role was recruitment.
"Like in any other job in healthcare, I've hit the ground running," she said.
"Like all other areas around Australia we have issues around staffing, accommodation, resources and funding (through obtaining grants)."
Ms Paris also plans to provide support to the community.
"It's about being seen and becoming part of that community and increasing our communication with the community," she said.
"What's really important to me is maintaining those connections and encouraging feedback into the health service and the community."
Ms Paris said she also hoped to keep COVID-19 away from the facility.
"With the risk of COVID-19 coming into the homes, we'll try to keep the virus at bay by balancing the welfare and social interaction between our residents and consumers," she said.
She has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years, gaining experience across a diverse range of areas including emergency, intensive care units, district, acute and aged care nursing, theatre and disability services.
In 2010, Ms Paris took up a specialised role in residential aged care clinic management, she then oversaw the operational management of homes including five years at Mercy Place in Warrnambool, while completing postgraduate qualifications in health care management.
More recently, she worked remotely with the government-funded Younger People in Residential Aged Care Strategy program.
"During this period, I had a lived experience of health and palliative care in rural Victoria when I supported a loved one," she said.
Ms Paris was also a committee member for several local health-related groups.
Outside of healthcare she spent four years in the Australian Army Reserve.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
