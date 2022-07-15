Warrnambool's Marc Leishman endured a tough start to the 150th British Open on Thursday, finishing with four-over par in the first round.
The 38-year-old is tied for 133rd ahead of day two at St Andrews, 12 shots behind American Cameron Young who leads all comers after shooting an impressive eight-under-par 64.
Cameron Smith (five-under par) was the best of the Australian contingent in third while fellow countryman Brad Kennedy (four-under par) is one shot behind in fifth.
Leishman started the competition well to be one-under par after the first nine holes before five bogeys across the final eight holes dampened his outing.
His best finish at the British Open came in 2015 when he was runner-up after going down in a playoff.
Leishman will tee-off for round two at 5:14 pm (AEST) alongside American Dustin Johnson and fellow Aussie Adam Scott.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
